Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 354,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.86 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.26 and a 200-day moving average of $309.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.