Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.