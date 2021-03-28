Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,737,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. Unity Software accounts for 97.3% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resolute Partners Group owned 11.72% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unity Software by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

U stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

