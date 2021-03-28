Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,034,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,603,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

