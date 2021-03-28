Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $6.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

