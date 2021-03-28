Reviewing Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

11.3% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00 SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund currently has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 25.29%. SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Dividends

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.50 million 190.83 $23.95 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Liberty All-Star Equity Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of large cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund Average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite Index, and the S&P 500 Index. Liberty All Star Equity Fund was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

