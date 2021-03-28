Reviewing Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Surgalign alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Surgalign and Sientra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surgalign currently has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Sientra has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.61 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -14.38 Sientra $83.70 million 4.97 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -3.17

Sientra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surgalign beats Sientra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.