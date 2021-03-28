Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

