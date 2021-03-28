REVV (REVV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.71 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 88.6% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $157.15 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00229912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.15 or 0.00867564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00078615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00028832 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.