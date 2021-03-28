Rhumbline Advisers Buys 46,546 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $10.47 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

