Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 44,128 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of WisdomTree Investments worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

WETF opened at $6.36 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.83 million, a PE ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

