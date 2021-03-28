Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,837 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $22,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

