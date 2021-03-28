Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE LEAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 443,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,368,000.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.