RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 516.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.37% of RingCentral worth $464,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $290.70 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.99 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

