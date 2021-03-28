RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 119,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

