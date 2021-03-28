Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.14 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $74.77 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.