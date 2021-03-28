Riverpark Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 2.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.73. The stock had a trading volume of 700,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,486. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average is $370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,280 shares of company stock worth $33,477,737 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

