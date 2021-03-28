Riverpark Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

