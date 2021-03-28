Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $283.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

