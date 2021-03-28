Riverpark Capital Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 over the last 90 days.

AI traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 3,228,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

