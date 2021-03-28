Rivetz (RVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $979.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $979.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

