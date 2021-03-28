RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of RLI worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RLI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

