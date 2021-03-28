Robecosam AG Acquires 102,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.15% of Aptiv worth $51,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,999,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

