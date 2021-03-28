Robecosam AG Acquires 12,418 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,896,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.96. The stock had a trading volume of 763,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

