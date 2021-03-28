Robecosam AG Acquires 68,126 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 7,620,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

