Robecosam AG Acquires 75,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $53,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.18. 2,186,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

