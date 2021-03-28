Robecosam AG Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.51% of PTC worth $70,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

