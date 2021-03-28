Robecosam AG Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.49% of IPG Photonics worth $58,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPGP stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,140. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.