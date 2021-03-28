Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 1.24% of Constellium worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

