Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Itron comprises approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 1.42% of Itron worth $54,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Itron by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

