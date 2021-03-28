Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.24% of Universal Display worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $13.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.12. 369,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,571. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $215.99. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

