Robecosam AG Buys 167,100 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.33% of Masco worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MAS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 1,728,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,761. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

