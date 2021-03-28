Robecosam AG Buys 176,090 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.54% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $62,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

