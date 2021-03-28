Robecosam AG Buys 32,304 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.42% of PerkinElmer worth $66,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $129.55. 576,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.