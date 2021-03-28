Robecosam AG Buys 680,000 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 309.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.43% of UGI worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UGI by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 1,048,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

