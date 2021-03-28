Robecosam AG Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 965,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

