Robecosam AG Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned about 1.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $71,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

LSCC stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,904. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $6,023,416. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

