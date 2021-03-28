Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,991,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.27. 2,639,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

