Robecosam AG Grows Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.63% of Visteon worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.66. 325,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,270. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

