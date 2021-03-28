Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.16% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 480,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

