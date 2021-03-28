Robecosam AG Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.68% of Livent worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,230,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 1,731,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

