Robecosam AG Has $20.76 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robecosam AG lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $15.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.96. The company had a trading volume of 261,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,851. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

