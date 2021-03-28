Robecosam AG Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 1.39% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,643 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

KALU traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,369. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

