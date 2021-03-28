Robecosam AG Has $51.94 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robecosam AG reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.29% of Dover worth $51,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. 525,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

