Robecosam AG Has $54.69 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,700 shares during the period. Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 1.15% of Rexnord worth $54,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 669,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

