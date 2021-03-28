Robecosam AG Has $56.17 Million Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Inphi accounts for about 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.67% of Inphi worth $56,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

