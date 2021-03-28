Robecosam AG Has $64.43 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,930,000 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for about 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.40% of Plug Power worth $64,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,150,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,931,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

