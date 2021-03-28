Robecosam AG Has $73.61 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $73,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $19.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,800. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

