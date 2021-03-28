Robecosam AG Increases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 449.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.40% of Nomad Foods worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 474,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

