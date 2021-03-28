Robecosam AG Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 64.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 365,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

